Village of LO accepting applications for open planning commission seat

The Village of Lake Orion has an open seat on the planning commission. The position is for up to a three-year term, depending upon the date of appointment.

For an application or more information, contact Village Clerk Susan Galeczka at 248-693-8391 ext. 102 or go to Village Hall to obtain an application in person.

The nine-member planning commission meets regularly at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month in Council Chambers at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

Applicants must be village residents and 18 years of age. Online: lakeorion.org. — J.N.

 

