Village of Lake Orion to close Heights Road in Oct. for watermain work

The Village of Lake Orion will close Heights Road between M-24 (S. Broadway Street) and Bellevue Avenue sometime in October for watermain replacement under the road.

The village and Road Commission for Oakland County had originally expected to close a portion of Heights Road on Sept. 23, but plans did not work out to do so, said village Manager Joe Young, adding the project may begin this week.

During the closure, residential access will be maintained.

The detour for eastbound traffic is S. Broadway Street to Clarkston Road to Pine Tree Road, back to Heights Road.

The detour for westbound traffic is North Park Blvd./S. Broadway Street to Clarkston Road to Pine Tree Road, back to Heights Road.

The project is expected to be completed by approximately Nov. 15.

The work is being done under a permit issued by the road commission. The contractor for the project is Fontana Construction of Shelby Township.

Heights Road carries approximately 8,630 vehicles daily, the road commission stated.

For periodic updates on the project, check the village website, lakeorion.org, and The Review. — J.N.