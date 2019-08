Village of Lake Orion – Property Sale — accepting sealed bids

PUBLIC NOTICE

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

SALE OF PROPERTY

NOTICE is hereby given that the Village of Lake Orion is accepting sealed bids for the sale of real property owned by the Village of Lake Orion identified as part of Parcel No. 09-02-461-003. The property is located in the Downtown District south of Front Street, east of M-24 and west of S. Broadway and more particularly described below:

PART OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION 2, TOWN 4, NORTH, RANGE 10 EAST, VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 2, BLOCK 5 OF “HEMINGWAYS PLAT’ AS RECORDED IN LIBER 1 OF PLATS, ON PAGE 34, OAKLAND COUNTY RECORDS; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF FRONT STREET, 12.63 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 30 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF “ASSESSOR’S PLAT NO. 2”, AS EXTENDED, AS RECORDED IN LIBER 55 OF PLATS, ON PAGE 7, OAKLAND COUNTY RECORDS, 67.22 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID WESTERLY LINE OF “ASSESSOR’S PLAT NO. 2”, SOUTH 30 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST, 278.04 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 59 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST, 36.55 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEAASTERLY LINE OF SOUTH PARK BOULEVARD (M-24) AS REFERENCE IN WARRANTY DEED IN LIBER 10295, PAGE 553, OAKLAND COUNTY RECORDS; THENCE THE FOLLOWING TWO (2) COURCES ALONG SAID NORTHEASTERLY LINE: 1) NORTH 30 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 09 SECONDS WEST, 38.48 FEET AND 2) 265.74 FEET ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE LEFT, RADIUS OF 2924.79 FEET, CENTRAL ANGLE OF 05 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 21 SECONDS, CHORD BEARING NORTH 33 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST, 265.65 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF FRONT STREET; THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF FRONT STREET, 55.36 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTING THE SOUTH 62.10 FEET. CONTAINING 9,328 SQUARE FEET OR 0.214 ACRES.

The minimum acceptable bid is $12,000. A map depicting the available land is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is available on the Village website at www.lakeorion.org .

Sealed competitive bids will be accepted until Tuesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:30 PM, at which time the bids will be publicly opened. Bids must be delivered by the bid deadline in person at Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 or mailed to Village of Lake Orion, ATTN: Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362. Bid envelopes must clearly marked “BID – SALE OF PROPERTY”.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION