Village of Lake Orion, DDA to hold multiple special meetings in February

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority has scheduled special meetings for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Anita’s Kitchen to discuss its budget, and another budget meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, according to the meeting portal on the Village of Lake Orion website.
While there are no agendas posted yet for the meetings, the DDA is currently in the process of attempting to get a $5 million bond to purchase and redevelop the Lake Orion Lumber Yard property.
The DDA will then hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in council chambers at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.
The Lake Orion Village Council has scheduled a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 to discuss the DDA’s budget and bond request.
The council will then hold its regular meeting in council chambers at 7:30 p.m. after the special meeting.
The village council also has a regular meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Village Hall. – J.N.
The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority has scheduled special meetings for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Anita’s Kitchen to discuss its budget, and another budget meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, according to the meeting portal on the Village of Lake Orion website.
The DDA meeting schedule seems to be ever changing so the public should check it on a regular basis if they want to attend. Generally, special meetings are also not broadcast live or recorded so you have to attend to know what happens in a timely manner.
The DDA meetings were initially posted as occurring at midnight. That has now been corrected. The village website today, Wednesday, February 1, has a DDA special meeting on February 7 at 9 AM, a special meeting on February 7 at 6:30 PM, a special meeting on February 16 at 6:30 PM, and their regular meeting on February 21 at 6:32 PM. All meetings are shown as occurring at the Village Hall conference room. While the special meeting on February 13 is for the Village Council, it initially proposed as a presentation by the DDA on their bond issue request. It is unknown if that is still the issue.
As noted in the article, there are no meeting agenda yet and no documentation for why all the special meetings. However, according to the January 17 DDA meeting information, the DDA’s due diligence period for the Lake Orion Lumber Yard purchase ends on February 19 at which time they presumably have to honor or withdraw the offer. Based on the original purchase offer, they can withdraw without a penalty if the bond issue financing is not approved. It is therefore very likely that the special meetings on February 13 is to obtain council approval.
Based on the available public information, there still is no defined bond financing arrangement and no definitive plans for the Lumber Yard property.