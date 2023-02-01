Village of Lake Orion, DDA to hold multiple special meetings in February

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority has scheduled special meetings for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Anita’s Kitchen to discuss its budget, and another budget meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, according to the meeting portal on the Village of Lake Orion website.

While there are no agendas posted yet for the meetings, the DDA is currently in the process of attempting to get a $5 million bond to purchase and redevelop the Lake Orion Lumber Yard property.

The DDA will then hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in council chambers at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

The Lake Orion Village Council has scheduled a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 to discuss the DDA’s budget and bond request.

The council will then hold its regular meeting in council chambers at 7:30 p.m. after the special meeting.

The village council also has a regular meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Village Hall. – J.N.