Village council race grows to seven candidates

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

LAKE ORION — There are now seven candidates running for Lake Orion Village Council in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Long-time Lake Orion resident Riva Beatty filed her paperwork to run as a write-in candidate in the election.

As a write-in candidate, Beatty’s name will not appear on the ballot. Voters in the Village of Lake Orion – whether they vote by absentee ballot or at the polls on election day – will have to fill in the oval and write Beatty’s name in the space provided.

Beatty joins six other candidates whose names will appear on the ballot: Carl Cyrowski, Doug Hobbs, Bradley Mathisen, Nancy Moshier, Teresa Rutt and Ken Van Portfliet.

Hobbs, Mathisen, Rutt and Van Portfliet currently sit on the village council, while Moshier and Cyrowski, and now Beatty, are challenging the incumbents.

The three candidates who receive the most votes in the election will win four-year seats on the council. The fourth-place vote-getter will earn a two-year seat.

Candidates had until July 26 to file their nominating petitions to have their names on the ballot. Anyone who files after that date must run as a write-in candidate. Eligible Lake Orion residents have until the day of the election to file to run as a write-in candidate, according to election workers at the Orion Township Clerk’s Office.

See the Oct. 5 issue of The Lake Orion Review for a preview of the village council candidates.