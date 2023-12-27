Village council approves clerk/treasurer appointment

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved the job posting of the municipality’s clerk/treasurer positions, as well as the appointment of Finance Director Sonja Stout to the new clerk/treasurer position on Dec. 13.

The council approved the combination of the clerk and treasurer positions and created a deputy clerk/treasurer position at its Nov. 27 meeting but requested to view the job description before it was posted.

“The job descriptions that have been presented to you basically combine the existing clerk and finance director/treasurer job descriptions into one job description and also the deputy clerk/treasurer position basically outlines that that position will support the clerk/treasurer and perform any duties that may be required of the clerk/treasurer, but also assigns specific duties to that position. That position would be also primarily responsible for the accounts payable functions and the utility billing functions,” said village Manager Darwin McClary.

At the meeting on Nov. 27, council members Michael Lamb and Nancy Moshier raised concerns with combining the two positions, saying they felt that it was too much work for one person to be expected to perform. At the Dec. 11 meeting, both council members continued to express their issues with the decision.

“I don’t agree with this. I think it’s too much, so I will be voting no,” said Moshier.

Council approved the job posting 5-2, with Lamb and Moshier casting the two no votes.

Additionally, council approved the employment agreement and assignment of Stout as clerk/treasurer, both by a vote of 5-2, with Lamb and Moshier again casting the nay votes for the same reason – that it was too much work for one person.

“I think Sonja is wonderful, I think she’s great. I think she’s going to do a great job. But I will say I still do not agree that these positions should be combined. I think it’s going to be taxing to her, it’s stressful, and so I will be voting no,” Moshier said.

Stout’s new job assignment will go into effect on Jan. 8.