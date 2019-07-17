VFW’s ‘Coffee with a Veteran’ is Aug. 3

Connect on Linked in

VFW Post 334 of North Oakland County hosts its annual “Coffee with a Veteran” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Orion Veterans Memorial.

The public event includes free coffee and donuts and an opportunity to meet with veterans from the five armed services branches.

Featured events include:

• 9 a.m.: Posting of the colors, Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer.

• 9:15 a.m.: Missing Man Table and honors ceremony.

• 10 a.m.: North Oakland County Young Marines Drill Team.

• 10:30 a.m.: American Legion Riders.

• 11 a.m.: Donut Dolly (Joann Puffey Kotcher), with a theme of “Red Cross girls in Vietnam.”

• Noon: Lunch.

• 1-3 p.m.: Flag retirement ceremony and retiring of the colors.

The Orion Veterans Memorial is at 312 S. Broadway St, on the corner of Odanah Street and M-24. – J.N.