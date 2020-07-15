To get what you want, use denials and affirmations

One thing my daughter and I miss right now, due to COVID-19, is going shopping. We have good memories of times spent just looking around searching for just the right thing we had in mind.

A couple years ago, she was fixed on a specific item with a certain shape and color. After looking through a few stores, we made the decision that if we didn’t find it, we would make it. Making it would be a great way to achieve the picture we had in our minds, but I also began to think of the work involved. Over the course of a few weeks, we had looked through many stores and online.

Don’t get me wrong, we found plenty that would work, but either the color or shape just didn’t fit the idea we had in our minds. Eventually we had shopped so many places that we were resorting to thinking perhaps we are meant to make it ourselves. We started looking for items that were close to the desired size; remaining optimistic, we began thinking we could cut items that were close down and make them work.

All of the sudden, I had the thought — I don’t want this! What I didn’t want to have in my life was to keep searching and finding nothing. There were better things to do than to keep going through the same old thing and wasting our time.

It is better to live in the flow of God’s divine goodness. To me, living in the flow means; serendipity is happening often, I recognize it, I am aligned with it, I am in the flow of it, and I am enjoying it!

When I have to look and look for something, or put a lot of energy into making it work, it is not my truth. Remember, we can easily insist on making anything work, but if it’s taking more energy from us than we would like, we are out of alignment with the flow of God’s goodness.

Once you awaken yourself to the idea of being out of the flow, chances are you will also declare; I don’t want this! That very statement means it is time to begin to practice denials and affirmations. (Denials are your conscious way of saying; I don’t want this in my life, I changed my mind or to deny existence.)

Sometimes when people have an idea they become stuck in their thought, which puts limits on achieving the best outcome. Knowing this, we declared all this looking was not our truth! We denied that we knew what the perfect item to purchase looked like. We affirmed with positive affirmations that our best good was coming to us and we didn’t have to look for it! (Using positive affirmations can open your mind to something better.)

After you deny an action or happening in your life, you then state what you do want. I usually go with whatever the best outcome would be.

My intention for the best outcome is like in the readings of Matthew 6:8(NIV) “Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.”

That bible verse tells us, there is no need to ask and we do not have to beg or plead. All we have to do is simply stay in a communion of thought for the best and highest good to come into our life. When in this communion of thought, think about how knowing God energy is your truth! It’s creative, energy giving, soul feeding and heaven connecting. Do your best to see positive happenings only and set no preconceived limits on what they might look like.

No need to worry, affirm all your good is working for you now, and hold the thought of God’s energy as active and present in your life. Then step back, relax into the knowing that the right and perfect action is taking place in your life and you are in the flow, of God’s divine goodness! Once you see how easy it is and the improvement it makes in your life you will enjoy living in alignment with so much good. After using denials you will find you no longer really want or need specific things any longer. Instead you will happily watch in amazement as serendipity occurs regularly and all your needs are met with less work from you.

Take the time to recognize and enjoy the good, like we did. Once we used our denial work, we affirmed the right and perfect item would come to us if we were open to it, and we found it. It did come differently than our first thought, but the color was an exact match to previously purchased items for her classroom. Plus, the price was a fraction of what she originally thought she would spend. I encourage you to try this out. Instead of putting your energy into things or situations you do not want in your life use denials. Follow them up with affirmations. As the right things come into your life, you too will declare, I want this!

Many blessings,

Linda La Croix

Unity Director & Prayer Chaplain at Unity of Lake Orion.

Find positive and uplifting posts on her Facebook page, A Spiritual Walk.