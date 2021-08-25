Thieves are targeting cars in the Richards Way area, off Waldon

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after thieves broke into several vehicles in a Orion Township neighborhood overnight on Saturday.

The thefts happened on the 3400 block of Richards Way, off of Waldon Road just west of Baldwin Road.

A resident contacted deputies at 9:54 a.m. Aug. 21 to report that thieves stole several items from their automobile.

The owner said that both sets of keys were left inside of the vehicle overnight. The keys, a purse and credit cards were taken from the vehicle.

Another resident on the block called deputies the same day after discovering their car had been rummaged through overnight.

The owner discovered that a large waterproof boat bag containing towels, swimsuits and sunscreen was taken.

A third resident on the block went to their car the same morning and discovered that a set of car keys, a workout bag, tennis shoes and wireless headphones were taken.

A fourth block resident saw that the driver side door of their vehicle was unlocked. The owner discovered that his firearm was stolen from within the center console, along with $150.

There was no reported damage to any of the vehicles.

An OCSO evidence technician attempted to pull fingerprints from the vehicles.

Nearby neighbors had surveillance cameras, which will be reviewed for possible suspects. Detectives will be continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information or crime tips regarding these incidents should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Township Substation at 248-393-0090 for tips, or the Dispatch Center at 248-858-4911 for crimes in-progress. — J.N.