Thank you, Orion residents, for you support

Speedway created a donation jar that citizens can donate to give pizzas to the police.

We have received numerous pizzas, and it was quite a pleasant surprise for us. We very much appreciate our Speedway partners and especially all the fantastic citizens that generously donate to my staff.

I am proud to work in Orion and have never felt as supported in a community. The deputies are very appreciative of the fact that though the job can be difficult at times, they have people who care for us just as we care for them.

Thank you again Orion!

Lt. Darren Ofiara

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

Orion Township Substation