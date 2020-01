Meals on Wheels of Oxford, Lake Orion and Addison would like to thank CJ‘s Cafe and Independence Village of Waterstone for providing the holiday meals for our homebound senior citizens.

Because of these establishments and our dedicated holiday drivers, the homebound seniors in our area were greeted with not only a delicious hot meal but a wonderful smile and holiday visit.

Thank you to all who gave their time during the holidays to provide for others.

Oxford/Orion/Addison Meals on Wheels