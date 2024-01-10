Thank you for supporting Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels of Oxford, Lake Orion and Addison thanks Independence Village of Waterstone for generously providing the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Day meals for our homebound seniors.

For the past few years Independence Village has been a true partner of Meals on Wheels and has not hesitated in providing a wonderful hot meal for our seniors. We are grateful for their continuous generosity.

We are also grateful for our wonderful volunteer drivers who support our seniors throughout the year and those who take time out of their holidays to deliver a warm meal to area homebound.

This year we are additionally grateful to an anonymous donor who supplied a present for every Meals on Wheels recipient, and to Oxford Township employees who spearheaded a Santa for a Senior program this year and chose us as their recipients.

These employees and the many Oxford residents who donated, were so generous in their giving. Large gift bags were given to every senior and many recipients had tears in their eyes and were overwhelmed that someone who didn’t even know them were gifting them in such a big-hearted way.

Thank you all. We appreciate you.

Mary Reynolds

Oxford/Addison/Lake Orion

Meals on Wheels