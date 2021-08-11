Television Production Workshop “Heart of a Dragon” Scholarship Presented

We are glad to be continuing the honoring of Ted by awarding the winner of the Ted Swietlik Heart of a Dragon Memorial Scholarship.

We once again produced a video to announce the winner of the scholarship, although not the quality of the LOHS Broadcasting, but we are amateurs.

The winner of this year’s “Ted Swietlik Heart of a Dragon Scholarship” is Lady Mason. This scholarship was established by the TPW alumni in memory of Ted Swietlik after he died six years ago.

Ted Swietlik, a 2014 graduate of LOHS, was a 2 -year member of Television Production Workshop (TPW) and participated in many of the broadcasting classes. He spent a lot of his time in the TPW studio and classroom as he pursued his dream of being a sports broadcaster. Ted had a congenital heart defect and is the first-ever TPW alumni to pass away in their 30 -year history. Thus, the TPW Ted Swietlik, “Heart of a Dragon” Scholarship was born.

Ted has a passion for life and a heart of gold. He was proud to be a Lake Orion Dragon and a member of the TPW family. In spite of the limitations caused by his heart problems, Ted contributed hundreds of service hours to the community. It was very important to Ted to help others in need. This scholarship is given to one current TPW student each year who exhibit similar ambitions and values as Ted.

This year’s recipient, Lady Mason, has a heart of a dragon. Lady has volunteered with several organizations and accumulated over 315 hours of community service.

Lady is a very ambitious person and has achieved much success academically and her service to the community. She will be attending George Washington University as she pursues a career in law and public service. She has strong desire to make a positive impact in our country and world. We are certain that she will achieve this goal and anything else she sets her mind to.

We are very excited to support Lady in all her aspirations. This scholarship is funded by the TPW alumni and or donations. If you would like to contribute towards this scholarship, go to www.parent.payschools.com/cat.asp?id=C77F8716D2A6446084 6A6AAF55F9600F.