Teen rescued from Lake Orion during apparent mental health crisis

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — A 17-year-old Birmingham boy who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis was rescued by boat from Lake Orion on Sunday after jumping into the lake, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office search and rescue team was dispatched around 12:15 p.m. to the Village of Lake Orion after getting a report that someone had crashed into several vehicles while driving, abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene before jumping into the lake.

The teen began screaming at boaters after swimming into the lake, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and members of the Orion Township Fire Department put the teen in a rescue boat before bringing him to shore. According to the sheriff’s office, the episode lasted around 90 minutes.

Deputies learned after the rescue that the teen driver crashed into several vehicles in Auburn Hills and Orion Township before abandoning his vehicle in Lake Orion.

Eight vehicles were damaged and traffic on M-24 was briefly delayed. No one was injured in the crashes.

The teen was transported to a hospital where deputies filed a petition for a mental health committal. – J.G.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24-hour, confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.