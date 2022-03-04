Susan B. Marcus, 78, formerly of Lake Orion

Susan B. Marcus (nee Kruse), age 78, born and raised in Lake Orion, MI, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 after a long illness.

Susan is survived by her loving step-children: Bruce (Jeanne) Marcus, Steve Marcus, Miriam Marcus (Mike Nirenberg), and her step-grandchildren whom she adored: Andrew, Marie, Eli, Simon and David.

She is also survived by her loving step-sister and step-brother, Claudia Warner (Farid Faez) and Charles Warner.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband David, who was the light of her life; her dog Gussie, who was her faithful companion; her mother Edith, father Erwin and step-father Bill.

Susan was loved by all who knew her for her great empathy and compassion and spent her career as a social worker providing support for our nation’s veterans, after having lost her own father in WWII during her infancy.

Her hobbies included sewing of all kinds (she made everything from clothing to quilts to draperies to comforters), cooking side-by-side in the kitchen with David, being a wonderful and adventurous traveling companion, shopping for unique hand-made treasures and folk art, and listening to music and singing along (she remembered every word of every song she ever heard, even after she suffered from dementia).

Services were private and entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, Schererville, IN., where condolences to the family can be sent at www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com .

Donations in Susan’s memory would be much appreciated and can be made to a veteran’s organization such as the Gary Sinise Foundation or to the Alzheimer’s Association.