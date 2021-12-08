Supporters rally for the Oxford community

Lake Orion holds candlelight vigil

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

To remember. To honor. To grieve. To find a way forward, together.

That was the message during a candlelight vigil in Lake Orion on Thursday, as hundreds of people showed up to grieve over the tragic shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 that left four students dead and seven others injured.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Justin Shilling, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, were killed and six other students and a teacher were injured during the shooting.

Heather Sinawi, one of the organizers and speakers of the vigil in Children’s Park in downtown Lake Orion, said everyone needs to rise up and lead by “teaching and being an example of compassion.”

“I realize it’s hard to see a way forward today. When I faced a recent hardship in my life, I had to do it one day at a time. Some days it was one hour, and one minute at a time. Because the only way forward is through,” Sinawi said. “So may we be there for our friends and neighbors as we all find our own way through.

“I believe with God’s help we will show one true strength in the face of this tragedy. Tonight, we put aside all differences, tonight we come together to grieve and tonight we are all Wildcats,” Sinawi said.

As each of the names of the students who had died were read aloud – Madisyn, Justin, Tate and Hana – there was a moment of silence. In those moments of quiet reflection, the lights from the candles began to flicker as one person passed their flame on to the next, casting a somber incandescence across the park.

Lake Orion resident Matt Pfeiffer said that in the face of unspeakable heartbreak, we often also see “the best of humanity.”

“Since this horrible tragedy, the outpouring of support from residents of Oxford, from residents of Orion, from surrounding communities and quite frankly, at this point, from around the world is unbelievable. It’s incredible and it’s a beautiful thing,” Pfeiffer said. “I think that’s God’s way of trying to right the wrongs that happen. To feed us with the energy and strength to come together and to try and make a difference.

“So, coming to things like this tonight may not seem like a big deal but I think this is a way we support each other while we’re hurting…and to show our fellow neighbors in Oxford, our fellow community members that we are one, we are together and we are here for each other,” he said. “Everyone has been touched by this. Even if you didn’t know one of the victims directly, you have all been touched by this.

Also injured in the shooting were a 47-year-old teacher, a 14-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.

All but one of the victims had been released from the hospital as of Tuesday morning. A 17-year-old girl remains in stable condition in the hospital.

“We remember those who are currently injured. We remember those families that will never be the same again. And we remember that coming together tonight is to show those families that we’re here, we’re here for them and we’re going to continue to be here for them,” Sinawi said.