Support the Village Food Pantry at Canterbury

Please consider helping end hunger in our community by supporting the Village Food Pantry and purchasing a Simply Give donation card from Meijer in Lake Orion on Aug. 12 or Sept. 9.

On those dates Meijer will double match your purchase effectively tripling your contribution. So, when you purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card Meijer double matches it with $20 for a total donation of $30 for the Village Food Pantry! This is a great opportunity to maximize your contribution!

The pantry has seen a steady rise in need over the last year and we can only continue helping those in need with your support. Thank you!

If you are in need of food assistance The Village Food Pantry is located at Woodside Church, 2500 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion (at the South side of the building). We are open Monday and Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kristin Cesarek

Orion Township