Support the Lake Orion DDA

I write to express my support of and appreciation for the invaluable support provided by the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority to the Orion Area Parade Group, ensuring the successful and cherished tradition of the Orion Lighted Parade since 1989.

This event has not only illuminated the Village of Lake Orion’s downtown streets, but has also illuminated the spirit of our community here in northern Oakland County.

The Orion Lighted Parade magically transforms our streets into a wonderland of joy and togetherness. With its radiant holiday lights, it offers a unique and captivating experience, touching the hearts of both young and old. The climax of the parade, featuring a special appearance by Santa, adds enchantment to this festive occasion. Santa’s arrival marks the peak of the event, filling the audience with a sense of awe and spreading smiles that transcend generations.

The Lake Orion DDA plays a pivotal role in the parade’s continued success. Their consistent support is instrumental in upholding this iconic event. Their dedication to community spirit, tradition, and the vibrancy of our downtown is commendable and their contributions ensure that the Orion Lighted Parade remains a beacon of light and warmth for our community.

In conclusion, I urge you to vote no on the Nov. 7 ballot proposal which seeks to defund the Lake Orion DDA.

Bill Kokenos

Orion Area Parade Group