Support gender equality

I am writing to you as an 8th-grade student at Oakview Middle School in Lake Orion to express my concern about the issue of gender inequality and to request your support in spreading awareness.

Men and women should be treated as equals because they are. It is crucial to address this issue globally, as numerous countries still lack requirements for equal pay for women. This is just one of the many reasons why we need to raise awareness and strive for gender equality.

One significant reason for spreading awareness is that men and women often perform equal work but are still treated unequally. According to Opportunity International, women in Sub-Saharan Africa earn 34 percent less than men for doing the same work. Additionally, women are 26 percent less likely to have a job, and 70 percent of employed women work in the informal economy, leaving them vulnerable to theft, discrimination and sexual harassment. These statistics clearly indicate that women deserve fair compensation for their work.

Another important point to consider is that men and women may have different perspectives, but that does not mean one gender’s views are superior. In a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, respondents were asked whether they believe men and women have different approaches to leadership and if one gender’s approach is better.

The results showed that of those who acknowledged different approaches, 62 percent stated that neither is better, 22 percent believed women’s approaches are better, and 16 percent believed men’s approaches are better. This demonstrates that the majority of people do not consider one gender to be inherently superior in terms of leadership qualities.

However, a higher percentage of respondents believed women possessed stronger leadership qualities.

It is vital that we all contribute to ending gender inequality. By featuring the work of organizations that strive to address gender inequality in your newspaper, you can help raise awareness and encourage people to get involved. I kindly request your consideration in featuring the following organizations to promote a more equal world:

1. UN Women – Headquarters: Learn more about their work towards gender equality.

2. National Organization for Women (NOW): Explore the initiatives of this organization.

3. CARE: Discover their efforts for gender equality and women’s empowerment worldwide.

4. Malala Fund: Familiarize yourself with the work of this organization and their commitment to girls’ education.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter. Together, we can create a world where gender equality is a reality.

Allie Hartley

8th grade student

Oakview Middle School