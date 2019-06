Livia and Clara (4) enjoy their sno-cones at the Summer Sizzle in 2018. This year’s event is taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 20 at the Orion Center. Kids can enjoy carnival games, face painting, a bounce house (socks required), balloons, hot dogs and more, all free of charge. Chautauqua Express will perform from 6-7:30 p.m. so be sure to bring your dancing feet. The Orion Center is at 1335 Joslyn Road in Orion Township. File photo.