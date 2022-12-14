Student of the Week — Sophia Slayton

Parents: John and Kathy

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.096

Favorite subject(s): Math and Psychology

Extracurricular activities: club volleyball

Hobbies/Interests: I like to cook and bake

Plans after graduation: I plan to go to college and get a degree in business marketing

Sophia is proudest of: The connection I have with my siblings

Sophia makes a contribution by: I am willing to step up for others when they need it and help them when they are struggling.

Where Sophia sees herself in 10-20 years: Hopefully starting a family with a stable job

What concerns Sophia in the world: The effects of social media

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: the teachers

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Conner