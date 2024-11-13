Stronger Together Ladies Shopping Day comes to Oxford and Lake Orion on Nov. 16

Downtown Oxford and Lake Orion will have a Ladies Shopping Day on Saturday, Nov. 16 as part of the communities’ Stronger Together campaign.

Shopping Day is a new two-part initiative this year with the intent to draw business downtown, and remind people to shop local for Christmas, said Oxford DDA Executive Director Kimberly Smith.

The ladies shopping day is the first part, when women will be able to get cards from local establishments to create wish lists of products they are interested which they can share with their loved-ones.

“It’ll have … a space for a product, size, price and location of where that product can be purchased at,” Smith said.

“Dudes Day” will take place on Nov. 20, and is the second part of the initiative, said Smith. This day is for guys to purchase products locally for loved ones during the Christmas shopping season.

There are no specific hours for the shopping days. Instead, shoppers will complete the cards on their own time during business hours.

Smith said she is still working with business on what specials will be offered. – J.G.