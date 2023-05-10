Stan Aldridge, founder of Canterbury Village, dies at 84

Aldridge owned Indianwood Golf & Country Club, hosted PGA events

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — Stan Aldridge left a legacy of family, golf, charity and revitalization of two of the most beautiful and nostalgic properties in Orion Township.

Aldridge, founder of Canterbury Village and owner of Indianwood Golf & Country Club, died May 5. He was 84 years old.

Boyd Standart Aldridge, known to many as “Mr. A” was born Dec. 21, 1938 in Detroit.

In 1963, he married his wife Sue and they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in just a few weeks. Aldridge is also survived by his children, Kirk Aldridge (Janet), Kevin Aldridge (Shannon), Kelley Osgood, Kimberly Aldridge, Keith Aldridge (Angie) and Katie Palinski (Michael), according to an online obituary from A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors.

Aldridge also leaves a legacy in his grandchildren: Keaton, Alexandra, Rachelle, Danielle, Gabrielle, Kevin, Isabel, Hunter, Cooper, Analise, Laker, Gunner, Walker, Mackenzie, Max, Megan and his great-grandchildren, Lyla, Payton and Landon.

Aldridge, a long-time resident of Bloomfield Hills, started his career in the automobile industry as owner of The Corvette Shop in Detroit. From there he acquired his dad’s manufacturing business, Aldridge Products, and later developed SA industries.

Aldridge entered the golf world and bought Indianwood Golf and Country Club in Orion Township in 1981 and revitalized the course into a premier golf course.

For his continued support and involvement in the Michigan Section of the PGA, Aldridge was inducted into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame in 2005 and has a page on the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame website honoring this commitment.

Indianwood has hosted two of the most successful United States Women’s Opens championships, first in 1989 and then in 1994. Aldridge hosted the 1994 championship at Indianwood “practically at the last moment when Merion Golf Club in suburban Philadelphia lost the event because the club did not allow women to hold membership,” according to the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame.

In 2012, the USGA returned with the U.S. Senior Open.

He was also the owner of Lakewood Shores Resort in Oscoda, MI.

Aldridge also loved hockey and sponsored many amateur hockey teams. His sons played hockey in high school and two went on to play in college. Keith Aldridge, his youngest son, played with the Dallas Stars in the NHL in the 1999-2000 season.

In 2016, Aldridge was one of 17 individuals, businesses and governmental bodies honored as significant contributors to the development of the 14.2-mile Polly Ann Trail. In 2002, Aldridge donated two miles of trail, according to Lake Orion Review archives.

Aldridge bought and revitalized Canterbury Village on Joslyn Road in Orion Township, famous for its historic castle-like architecture and colorful cottages that house small businesses.

Canterbury Village, now under the direction of Keith Aldridge, has grown into a destination spot for several large festivals, exhibits and charitable contributions, including housing The Village Food Pantry.