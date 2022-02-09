Stadium Drive and Scripps bid awards approved by LOCS

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education met on Jan. 26, where the board approved a bid award for the Stadium Drive Elementary phase 2 site renovations and Scripps Middle School building and site improvements bid package 2.

“For Stadium Drive, it’s really the site work that’s going to go on there that’s been kind of coordinated with some of the Scripps work that’s going on,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance, John Fitzgerald.

At Scripps, the scope of the project includes interior renovations, secured entry implementation, the movement of the current main office, a new elevator and some smaller projects as well, Fitzgerald said.

The district received 63 awards for the 27 contracts. The board voted unanimously to authorize district administration to execute the contracts presented in the amount of $4,828,607 with allocated contingency and allowances in the amount of $762,881 for a total contract of $5,591,881. The project will be funded through both the Sinking Fun and Bond Series 1. — M.K.