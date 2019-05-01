Sport the red, white and blue for the Orion Veterans Memorial Day 5k

It’s the race with a patriotic twist, drawing runners, walkers and supporters from throughout the area.

The third annual Orion Veterans Memorial Day 5k run/walk is May 27 and registration is now open for participants.

This year’s event will start and finish on Anderson Street next to the Children’s Park parking lot.

Each participant to receive an event dog tag at the finish line.

Check in the day of the race at 20 Front Street starting at 8 am. The 5k Run/Walk begins at 9 am.

Registration and packet pickup is available from noon – 4 p.m. May 26 at Hanson’s Running Shop on the corner of Flint and Broadway streets.

Event shirts are guaranteed to those registered by May 6.

Other events taking place that day in Lake Orion include a Wreath Ceremony in Children’s Park at 10 a.m., a Memorial Day Parade on Broadway at 11 a.m., and the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Orion Veteran’s Memorial at 1 p.m.

Event proceeds to support the long-term sustainability of the Orion Veteran’s Memorial.

Register through a link on the Orion Township homepage, www.oriontownship.org, or at https://eastsideracing.enmotive.com/events/register/orion-veterans-memorial.

Platinum, gold, silver, bronze sponsorships and vendor tents are available. Sponsorships help defray the cost of organizing the event.

Funds received from sponsorships are used to purchase t-shirts for registered race participants, awards and race necessities.

Any additional money from sponsorships will go directly to the Orion Veterans Memorial.

Contact Jenny Bhatti at Orion Township Hall with questions or for additional information at 248-391-0304, ext. 1003 or email jbhatti@oriontownship.org. – J.N.