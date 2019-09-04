Sponsor a jersey for ‘Football for a Cure’

The second annual Football For A Cure game between Lake Orion and Clarkston high schools isn’t until Oct 18, but now is the time to sponsor a jersey to aid cancer survivors during their treatment.

Anyone who wants to help tackle cancer head-on can sponsor a jersey. Players from both teams will wear the jerseys in honor, or memory, of a person impacted by cancer.

The deadline to order jerseys – mclaren.org/FootballForACure – is Sept. 13.

Supporters can also purchase a Lake Orion (or Clarkston) t-shirt – $15 for short sleeve and $20 for long sleeve – at three locations: McLaren Oakland-Oxford, 352 N. Lapeer Rd.; Karmanos Cancer Institute – Clarkston, 5680 Bow Pointe Dr.; or McLaren Breast Center, 5701 Bow Pointe Dr., Ste. 255, in Clarkston.

Funds raised from the game will go to A Mother’s Wish Foundation and the McLaren Oakland Foundation.

The Football for a Cure game begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Clarkston High School, 6093 Flemings Lake Road.

For information, email lakeorionfootball

foracure@gmail.com. – J.N.