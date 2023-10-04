Spend tax dollars on promoting the village, not Lake Orion DDA

On Sept. 27, Judge Mary Ellen Brennan ruled on the lawsuit filed by the Village of Lake Orion and Lake Orion DDA against Oakland County officials and Tom Patterson, a village resident, in favor of the defendants! Meaning that the ballot issue to remove the ordinance which enables the capture of specific taxes will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.

On Sept. 28, a special meeting of the DDA board was posted at 2:45 p.m. calling for a meeting the following morning Sept. 29, at 8:45 a.m. At that meeting the board approved spending $1,700 with the firm, Idea 39, based in Detroit, for the purposes of producing a, “Informational direct marketing campaign.”

I think it’s safe to say that we will be receiving the resulting efforts of this campaign in the mail as we did earlier this year and via other means.

This money is coming from the marketing budget of the DDA. I believe that monies in this budget should be spent on promoting the features and assets of the village, not promoting the DDA.

Harry Stephen

Village of Lake Orion