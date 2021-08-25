Special exhibition game at the Miracle League Field on Saturday

Golling car show fundraiser to benefit Miracle League Field

Baseball, classic cars, a warm Saturday morning and kids – lots of kids playing America’s pastime, grinning as they round the bases and head for home.

The Miracle League of North Oakland hosts a special exhibition game at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Miracle Field in Friendship Park, 3380 W. Clarkston Rd.

To support the Miracle League of North Oakland, Golling Buick GMC will host a Charity Car Show, with proceeds going toward the construction of the Miracle Field concession stand, the latest addition to the Miracle Field.

In addition to the game and car show, there will be music and food available at the event

The concession stand will enhance the experience for everyone, from the players to the spectators, and will be staffed by former Miracle League players. The concession stand will be fully accessible, including a picnic area and handicap-accessible restrooms, said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

“We are really excited for this exhibition game and ‘fun’draising charity car show,” Barnett said. “The total project cost for the concession stand is $427,000, and we’ve raised close to $300,000 so far. It’s been amazing to see the support from the community for all aspects of this project. We are so close to our goal and getting this stand open!”

In 2019, Orion Township partnered with Easterseals Michigan and Independence Township to construct the Miracle Field, which is fully accessible and removes the barriers that traditionally keep those with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime.

The Miracle League is about making new friends in an inclusive atmosphere, building self-esteem, and being treated just like everyone else. To help the athletes, they use a “buddy” system – pairing each player with a non-disabled peer. What results is a bond that cannot be described. – J.N.