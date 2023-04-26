Special assessments should apply to businesses as well

The village manager is suggesting the implementation of a Special Assessment District (SAD) system to solve the financial woes of the village. This concept is based on a user or benefactor paying for their share of the service or asset.

I’d like to suggest that this philosophy could and should apply to the business district. Want parking, get a SAD. Want garbage receptacles, get a SAD.

To my knowledge, there aren’t restrictions for the creation of SADs, just that the majority of the people in the district must agree to the SAD and its terms.

Harry Stephen

Lake Orion