Special assessments should apply to businesses as well

The village manager is suggesting the implementation of a Special Assessment District (SAD) system to solve the financial woes of the village. This concept is based on a user or benefactor paying for their share of the service or asset.
I’d like to suggest that this philosophy could and should apply to the business district. Want parking, get a SAD. Want garbage receptacles, get a SAD.
To my knowledge, there aren’t restrictions for the creation of SADs, just that the majority of the people in the district must agree to the SAD and its terms.
Harry Stephen
Lake Orion
