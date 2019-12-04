Sing & Stroll, tree lighting highlight festivities in Lake Orion on Dec. 12

Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority will host their annual Hometown Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 12.

In addition to this holiday tradition, the DDA will also be hosting their first annual Sing and Stroll the same night.

Carolers will start out the evening with a procession to Children’s Park at 5:45 p.m. where the Hometown Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.

Carolers will then roam the streets of downtown between 6:30 and 8 p.m. singing on sidewalks and in downtown businesses.

Santa will also make an appearance, calling out to children from a patio in the new four story building located at 102 S. Broadway St.

Well-behaved dogs dressed in reindeer antlers are welcome to join in the fun.

If you or someone you know is interested in being a caroler during the event contact the DDA at 248-693-9742 or via email at events@downtownlakeorion.org.