Sheriff’s Office searches for three suspects in Orion Township home invasion

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office investigators at the Orion Township Substation are looking for three suspects who broke into a woman’s home while she was sleeping, made her lie on the floor and began demanding money.

The break-in happened around 6 a.m. April 3 at a home on the 2700 block of Lochmoor Boulevard in a subdivision off of Joslyn Road, south of Greenshield Road.

The 60-year-old victim told deputies that she was sleeping when she was awakened by her dog barking and someone shining a light in her eyes.

Three people entered her bedroom, made her lie on the floor and started asking her where the money was, authorities said.

The woman said that she was on the floor for a while and then one of the suspects told her not to move for at least five minutes.

When everything was quiet, the woman told police that she left the home and ran next door. The suspects had also stolen the woman’s cell phone.

Detectives are investigating possible leads in the case, an officer in the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the incident and the identity of the suspects should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Township Substation at 248-393-0090. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

— By Jim Newell