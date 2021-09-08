Sheriff’s deputies arrest Orion Twp. man who broke into two local businesses, stealing cash, narcotics

A man who broke into two Orion Township businesses has been arrested after being caught on camera and a diligent investigation from Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives.

The suspect, a 39-year-old Orion Township man – who allegedly stole cash, animal narcotics and blank checks – was arrested on a parole violation warrant, a sheriff’s office report stated.

Deputies went to Uncle Peter’s Pasties, 2573 S. Lapeer Rd., at 10:23 p.m. Sept. 1 after being notified that a suspect was inside the business.

When they arrived, deputies noticed a damaged screen and an unsecured window. They secured the scene and called the owner of the shop to come and see if anything was stolen.

After checking out the business, the owner said that a large amount of cash was missing.

The owner, a 51-year-old Clarkston resident, also told deputies that he received an alert from his security cameras of motion inside the business. When he checked the cameras, he noticed a man inside and called the police.

Deputies searched the area and located a man matching the description of the suspect, including identical tattoos, in the parking lot at the Red Roof Inn. The suspect was taken into custody on an outstanding parole violation arrest warrant.

The suspect then admitted to the crime and, after a search of a motel room, deputies found a large amount of cash.

Deputies also found several bottles of animal narcotics and blank checks from Donaldson Animal Hospital, located at 2861 S, Lapeer Rd., the incident report stated.

The suspect was taken to the Oakland County Jail without incident. All evidence was collected and turned over to detectives.

The suspect was then interviewed by detectives and admitted to breaking and entering into both businesses.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for two counts of breaking and entering. The warrants were issued by a magistrate from the 52nd 3rd District Court in Rochester Hills.

The man was arraigned on the charges but remains in custody on his parole violation.

– By Jim Newell