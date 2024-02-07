Sharon Lee Adams of Oxford, Mich., passed away on January 27, 2024 at age 79.

Sharon was preceded in death in 2003 by her beloved husband, Kenneth Shelby Adams Sr.

She is the loving mother of Sindy Taylor, the late Karen (Chet) Losey, the late Kenneth Shelby Adams Jr., DeAnna Riggs, Yvonne (Rob) Griffin, Kevin Howard Adams and Brent Lee Adams; adoring grandmother of 27; great-grandmother of 45; and dear sister of Karen (the late Michael) Holcomb and Clare Daniel (Cindy) Young.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara, James “Jimmy”, Morris, Janice and Floyd.

Sharon worked as an LPN at Crittenton Hospital for 19 years. She enjoyed reading books, online shopping, and crafts. Sharon loved animals and was especially fond of Elephants. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved decorating her home with two Christmas trees and hosting her family holiday party as spending time with her family was most important to her.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Bible Church of Oxford, 2450 Metamora Road, Oxford, MI 48371.

The family will welcome friends for visitation at the church on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment is at Oxford Township Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks- Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion where reflections can be shared with the family at www.sparksgriffin.com.