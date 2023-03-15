Senior of the Week — V Wagner

Parents: Jean and Ben Wagner

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.91

Favorite subject(s): Art and Science

Extracurricular activities: Playing snare drum and cymbals in marching band and winter percussion

Hobbies/Interests: guitar, writing poetry.

Plans after graduation: I plan to go to college or trade school for metalsmithing and fine arts. I am also interested in continuing to play music, I plan to audition for a college pep band, indoor percussion group Motor City Percussion or join a choir ensemble.

V is proudest of: I am most proud of being a section leader in battery for my senior year. I joined the section freshman year and since I had never done band, I never thought I would make it this far. Being in our top ensembles for both band and choir is a major part of my life, and I am very proud to be there.

V makes a contribution by: Being a leader in my ensembles I help pull groups together and keep peace amongst the craziness of high school. I offer a nonjudgmental place for people to confide in and try to see all points before going after things that could keep us from being stronger.

What V envisions in 10-20 years: I see myself as a music tech of some sort and having my own silversmithing business.

What concerns V in the world: Climate change and the rapid changes the world is going through by pollution. It concerns me the most since it will take so much and the cooperation of such huge companies to change it at all. Also, that so many people just deny it is even taking place.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The groups I have been able to be in, like band and choir, and the unique classes I’ve been able to take, like jewelry and metalworking. These opportunities have given me paths on what I want to do after high school.

Recommending Teacher: Matthew Smith