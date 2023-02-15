Senior of the Week — Teagan Monahan

Parents: Brian and Wendy Monahan

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.752

Favorite subject(s): Forensic science, Spanish, History and ELA

Extracurricular activities: Marching band

Hobbies/Interests: Painting, reading and gardening.

Plans after graduation: I plan to go away to college and study forensic science/criminal justice.

Teagan is proudest of: Getting 2nd place at the MCBA state finals twice in my 4 years with the Lake Orion Marching Band.

Teagan makes a contribution by: I try to help as many people as possible in any way I can.

Where Teagan sees herself in 10-20 years: Living comfortably as a successful forensic scientist with a family.

What concerns Teagan in the world: The amount of people suffering from poverty and not knowing where to turn to for help/not getting the help they should be given.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing is probably the attitude most of the teachers have where you can actively tell that they’re there to make a difference and care about the students and their well-being.

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Menna