Senior of the Week — Riley Yearwood

Parents: Jon and Wendy Yearwood
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.22
Favorite subject(s): Economics, Marketing and Ceramics
Extracurricular activities: DECA, BPA, National Honor Society and Leadership
Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy figure skating, working at Swirlz and hanging out with friends.
Plans after graduation: I plan on attending college to pursue a degree in the business field.
Riley is proudest of: I am proud of being a well-rounded person involved in many activities, both in and out of school.
Riley makes a contribution by: I do my best to be genuine and kind to others.
When Riley thinks of the future: I see myself living somewhere warm, hopefully spending time with my family and traveling.
What concerns Riley in the world: Climate change
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The wide variety of classes offered and supportive teachers.
Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Everitt