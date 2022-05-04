Senior of the Week — Riley Yearwood

Parents: Jon and Wendy Yearwood

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.22

Favorite subject(s): Economics, Marketing and Ceramics

Extracurricular activities: DECA, BPA, National Honor Society and Leadership

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy figure skating, working at Swirlz and hanging out with friends.

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending college to pursue a degree in the business field.

Riley is proudest of: I am proud of being a well-rounded person involved in many activities, both in and out of school.

Riley makes a contribution by: I do my best to be genuine and kind to others.

When Riley thinks of the future: I see myself living somewhere warm, hopefully spending time with my family and traveling.

What concerns Riley in the world: Climate change

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The wide variety of classes offered and supportive teachers.

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Everitt