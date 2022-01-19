Senior of the Week — Reese Meech

Parents: Stephen and Constance Meech
Grade: 12
GPA: —
Favorite subject(s): Social Studies
Extracurricular activities: Lacrosse
Hobbies/Interests: Lacrosse and fishing
Plans after graduation: Play college lacrosse
Reese is proudest of: I’m proud of coming from such a good family.
Reese makes a contribution by: Run for political positions starting off local and hopefully moving up so, one day, I can run for governor.
When Reese thinks of the future: Being in politics and having a family and a large property
What concerns Reese in the world: The divide of people in America because of politics.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: the people here, students and staff.
Recommending Teacher: Mr. Burden