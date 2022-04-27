Senior of the Week — Paige Walker

Parents: Maria and Chuck Walker

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.2

Favorite subject(s): Music and Economics

Extracurricular activities: Lacrosse, marching band and key club

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy photography and baking, and I also take part in misc. bands around the community.

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend college and earn a dual degree in post-secondary music education and saxophone performance before working to earn a masters and doctoral degree so I may become a professor in my field of study!

Paige is proudest of: I’m most proud of the love and dedication I’ve shown in my work and achievements.

Paige makes a contribution by: I try to make the world a better place through instilling passion, and by listening to others share their stories or interests whenever possible.

When Paige thinks of the future: I see myself as a professor, spending extra time with my family since I’ll be done with schooling.

What concerns Paige in the world: I’m concerned with the exponentially growing threat of climate change and the threatening divide in issues regarding human life and quality of life in the United States.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I really enjoy the variety of classes I can take at LOHS, and I appreciate how hard administration works to prioritize the arts within our school and our district.

Recommending Teacher: Mr. Boeneman