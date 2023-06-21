Senior of the Week — Nicholas Heal

Parents: Jay and Stacey Heal

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.183

Favorite subject(s): Social Studies, Math and Spanish

Extracurricular activities: DECA, Tennis and Yearbook

Hobbies/Interests: Travel

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend college and major in either finance or economics

Nicholas is proudest of: Consistently maintaining strong relationships with friends and family

Nicholas makes a contribution by: I try to be friendly to everyone I meet and create a welcoming and accepting environment.

What Nicholas envisions in 10-20 years: I see myself in a big city working as an investment banker.

What concerns Nicholas in the world: Rising college tuition prices for students struggling to afford it

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing is my teachers Mrs. Dalrymple, Ms. Kogut and Mrs. Orth who make me look forward to coming to school every day.

Recommending Teacher: Stephanie Orth