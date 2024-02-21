Senior of the Week: Megyn Fox

Parents: Lori and Justin Fox
GPA: 4.0
Favorite subject(s): Science is my favorite, but I enjoy all subjects.
Extracurricular activities: Cross country and track
Hobbies/Interests: I love to learn about topics that intrigue me as well as hangout with family and friends.
Plans after graduation: I plan to study biology/pre-med and hopefully become a dermatologist. I also enjoy traveling.
Megyn is proudest of: I am most proud of the relationships I have made with so many amazing individuals and I am proud of the person I am today.
Megyn makes a contribution by: I aspire to always be kind, to always be empathetic, and to always be non-judgmental to anyone I come across. I am always there to lighten up people’s mood.
What Megyn envisions in 10-20 years: Hopefully to have a family of my own and to be practicing dermatology.
What concerns Megyn in the world: I am most concerned with the way the general population and our society’s youth perceive themselves negatively. I hope that everyone can learn they are adequate just being themselves.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The connections I have made with the staff and students here at LOHS are one of my favorite things about the school.
Recommending teacher: Brent Cubitt
