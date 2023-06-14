Senior of the Week — Mason Taplin

Parents: Brent and Stacey Taplin

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.45

Favorite subject(s): Biology and Anatomy

Extracurricular activities: Playing soccer and lacrosse with my school friends and working at HealthQuest.

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy being active, exercising at the gym or simply being outside and enjoying the environment.

Plans after graduation: Pursue a degree in exercise science at Grand Valley State University after which I’ll apply to PT school to earn a doctorate for physical therapy.

Mason is proudest of: My ability to stand back and gain perspective through trying circumstances. This power has given me the ability to relate to people more easily, to perceive them better and to outline a pathway for others to pursue.

Mason makes a contribution by: I help to make the world a better place through my ongoing pressure to ensure that everyone around me is always putting their all in whatever they are trying to accomplishing. I also strive to look for a positive in the world when crossed with hardships to help maintain focus on what is truly import to us and to not be brought down.

What Mason envisions in 10-20 years: I picture myself earning my DPT, which will enable me to assist all kinds of people with their health issues and improve their quality of life. I also envision myself having a platform from which I can freely educate the public on how to improve health and longevity.

What concerns Mason in the world: The impacts of absent parent figures on a child’s well-being are the biggest global problem I see getting worse. I believe that a child’s growth is largely influenced by its parents. Without parents, kids lack a strong sense of framework for how life should be lived, which forces them to go their own path, whether it is good or bad.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The student body. Every kid feels at home here, and the school as a whole is highly inclusive, allowing for better connections between students both inside and outside of the classroom.

Recommending Teacher: Scott Boneneman