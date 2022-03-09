Senior of the Week — Kyler Carson

Parents: Dale & Lona Carson

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.75

Favorite subject(s): History and lunch

Extracurricular activities: Football, lacrosse and weightlifting

Hobbies/Interests: Hunting, fishing, listening to music, hanging out with friends

Plans after graduation: Attend Hillsdale College to study politics while playing football there.

Kyler is proudest of: Being selected as class president

Kyler makes a contribution by: Through many ways of giving back to the community and treating everybody the way I want to be treated.

When Kyler thinks of the future: I see myself as a successful politician or lawyer with a family and my own house with a lot of property and land.

What concerns Kyler in the world: The fact that people cannot come to a common ground and agree with each other.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The opportunity for people from all backgrounds to be able to succeed.

Recommending Teacher: Mr. Burden