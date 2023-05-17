Senior of the Week — James Patterson Jr.

Parents: James Patterson Sr. and Dr. Edwina Patterson

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.99

Favorite subject(s): Advanced Placement English 12 and Film

Extracurricular activities: Singing in the choir, exercise and listening to classical music.

Hobbies/Interests: Reading philosophy and writing poetry.

Plans after graduation: I have plans to attend the prestigious Amherst College with a dual major in Law, Jurisprudence, Social Thought (LJST) and Philosophy.

James is proudest of: Starting and presiding as president of the first Black and Brown Student Union at LOHS. Creating a safe space and familiar place to support and uplift.

James makes a contribution by: I make the time to actively support those who are victimized by dominant power structures.

What James envisions in 10-20 years: I see myself acquiring my Juris Doctorate by my mid 20s and then pursuing a career as a federal judge specializing in political and constitutional law.

What concerns James in the world: The faulty rehabilitation methods used in federal prisons and the stagnant social and economic mobility within America. We can and should do much better.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I love the wide range of perspectives with the opportunities to explore and create.

Recommending Teacher: Mr. Matthew Smith