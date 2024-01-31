Senior of the Week — Erin Ply

Parents: Jennifer and Matthew Ply
GPA: 4.202
Favorite subject(s): Biology
Extracurricular activities: Robotics
Hobbies/Interests: Wakeboarding
Plans after graduation: Go to college.
Erin is proudest of: Winning girls comp two years in a row in robotics even though the robot was destroyed.
Erin makes a contribution by: I make friends with people who need friends.
What Erin envisions in 10-20 years: Hopefully researching genetics and CRISPR.
What concerns Erin in the world: Marine pollution.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The variety of different classes that allow me to explore different interests.
Recommending Teacher: Rosa Everitt
