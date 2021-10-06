Senior of the Week — Christian Farstvedt

Parents: John and Kim Farstvedt
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.4
Favorite subject(s): Social Studies/AP U.S. History
Extracurricular activities: Baseball, hanging out with friends
Hobbies/Interests: Baseball
Plans after graduation: Study history at CMU or Oakland University
Christian is proudest of: Having friends and family that care about me
Christian makes a contribution by: Donating bread to homeless shelters through my job at Panera
Where Christian sees himself in 10-20 years: Having a family and working as a historian
What concerns Elizabeth in the world: Cleanliness of water in impoverished areas
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Wide range of unique classes for everyone with all different interests.
Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Orth