Senior of the Week — Christian Farstvedt

Parents: John and Kim Farstvedt

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.4

Favorite subject(s): Social Studies/AP U.S. History

Extracurricular activities: Baseball, hanging out with friends

Hobbies/Interests: Baseball

Plans after graduation: Study history at CMU or Oakland University

Christian is proudest of: Having friends and family that care about me

Christian makes a contribution by: Donating bread to homeless shelters through my job at Panera

Where Christian sees himself in 10-20 years: Having a family and working as a historian

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Wide range of unique classes for everyone with all different interests.

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Orth