Senior of the Week — Braden Dysarz

Parents: Kevin and Kim Dysarz

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.056

Favorite subject(s): Psychology and Architecture

Extracurricular activities: Lake Orion Powerlifting

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy going to the gym and hanging out with family.

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend Michigan State University and study Kinesiology.

Braden is proudest of: I am most proud of how my parents raised me.

Braden makes a contribution by: I help make the world a better place by actively volunteering in the community, such as volunteering in the church.

What Braden envisions in 10-20 years: I hope to see myself with a family and a career related to Kinesiology.

What concerns Braden in the world: I believe that the mental health of young teens is often overlooked and not supported.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about Lake Orion High School is all the encouraging and helpful teachers.

Recommending Teacher: James Haugh