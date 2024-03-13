Senior of the Week: Alexis Hazen

Parents: Jeff Hazen and Cori Hazen
GPA: 3.9
Favorite subject(s): English, History, Yearbook and Leadership.
Extracurricular activities: Softball and school events.
Hobbies/Interests: I love to read and I play travel softball.
Plans after graduation: I plan to study nursing at Calvin University while playing softball there.
Alexis is proudest of: I am most proud of being a part of the Lake Orion High school softball team that made it all the way to the state semi finals.
What Alexis envisions in 10-20 years: Working as a labor and delivery nurse with a family.
What concerns Alexis in the world: Animal abuse
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I love all the events that happen at the school, like cellout and the football games, and how the community comes together.
Recommending Teacher: Stephanie Orth
