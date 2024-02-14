Senior of the Week: Aidan DePauw

Parents: Dave and Dianna DePauw

GPA: 4.250

Favorite subject(s): Math and Science

Extracurricular activities: Some of my favorite extracurriculars are NHS, Cross Country and Track & Field

Hobbies/Interests: Outside of school I enjoy playing soccer and hanging out with my friends.

Plans after graduation: After high school, I plan on earning a degree in Kinesiology at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Aidan is proudest of: I am most proud of my success and achievements throughout my time in school. I have been able to keep good grades all while balancing a busy schedule.

Aidan makes a contribution by: I help make the world a better place by participating in conservation and environmental service projects within the community.

What Aidan envisions in 10-20 years: In 10-20 years, I see myself with a family of my own and living a modest lifestyle. I hope to be working in the sports medicine field as either a Physical Therapist or Orthopedic Doctor.

What concerns Aidan in the world: What concerns me the most is the increasing rate of deforestation and habitat destruction.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite thing about Lake Orion High School is the energy the school brings. Everybody is always enthusiastic and full of spirit each day of school.

Recommending Teacher: Lucy Logsdon