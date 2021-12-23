Senior of the Week — Adam Hafeli

Parents: Brandon and Michele Hafeli

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.14

Favorite subject(s): English, History, Choir

Extracurricular activities: Varsity Cross Country and Track, NHS, NEHS, Honors Choir

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy listening to music and spending time outdoors.

Plans after graduation: I would like to attend college and study in the fields of social sciences or human resources.

Adam is proudest of: My sense of responsibility and drive to always work diligently.

Adam makes a contribution by: By demonstrating compassion and striving to include peers who need a friend to help everyone that I can feel belonged.

When Adam thinks of the future: Being successful in whatever career I commit to, maintaining my strongest positive qualities, and working to elicit societal change.

What concerns Adam in the world: Inequitable conditions that allow the perpetuation of poverty, racism, homophobia and myriad other issues.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The sentiment of allowing students to pursue their interests rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all mentality.

Recommending Teacher: Mr. Smith