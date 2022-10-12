Senior ladies dominate juniors in powder puff game

Lake Orion High School held their annual Homecoming senior vs. junior powder puff game last Thursday with the senior team crushing the juniors 27-7.
It was a tough night for the juniors as the seniors dominated right from the opening kickoff, scoring their first run within seconds of taking possession and finishing the first half with a 14-0 lead.
The seniors then kicked off the second half with another nearly 90-yard return. The juniors, fresh from halftime, hit back with a touchdown of their own.
The seniors scored the final run of the night, taking home the 27-7 win during a game marked by heavy rain. — M.K.

 

